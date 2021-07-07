Love Island 2021 is well underway, with two new blonde bombshells landing at the villa.

As cracks between many of the couples continued to show during Monday (5 July) night’s episode, the preview for the next instalment showed two new girls appearing on Love Island and seemingly turning the heads of Toby Aromolaran and Jake Cornish.

Lucinda Strafford is 21 and comes from Brighton.

Another fashion girl, Lucinda owns an online fashion boutique and also says she fancies Brad and Liam.

Speaking about the other girls in the villa, she explained: “Liberty’s a similar age to me, so I think I’ll probably get along with her, she seems funny. I like Kaz, she seems really bubbly. I can tell Faye can stand up for herself, but I also quite like that about her. So I don’t feel like we’ll rub against each other.

“There’s none that I think that I won’t get along with just yet. But I’ll need to be with them 24/7 to know if I will get along with them or not.”

