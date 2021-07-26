At the end of Sunday’s (25 July) episode of Love Island, fans finally got the news they’ve been waiting for: it’s time for Casa Amor.

The hit ITV2 reality series is throwing twelve new contestants into the mix, putting the existing couples’ relationships to the test.

Among those vying to charm their way to love and reality show glory are an American football player, a social media influencer and an international DJ.

One of the dozen new people arriving on the show is Matthew MacNabb, a strategic marketing consultant from Belfast.

The 26-year-old spoke to ITV ahead of his debut on Love Island.

Asked why he had applied to go on the series, he said: “The main thing is the adventure, it seems like a really fun thing to do.”

On whether he would “step on people’s toes” in order to get what he wants on Love Island, MacNabb responded: “I won’t have much of a problem with that. The guys haven’t known the girls that long so it’s not really a huge issue. I’m sure if they have a problem they’ll approach me.”

“I feel like I’m pretty chilled and very adventurous,” he added. “I’m very laidback in the sense I like to laugh and I don’t care too much about what people think.”

Love Island continues every night, except Saturday, at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.