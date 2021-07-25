It’s that time again, Love Island fans – time for the giddy drama of Casa Amor.

The hit ITV2 reality series is throwing six new contestants into the mix, as the existing couples are split apart and put to the test.

Among the new faces looking to flirt their way to the main villa are an American football player, an international DJ and a consultant.

One of the new faces looking to make a mark is that of Salma Naran, a 20-year-old model and influencer from Dublin.

Speaking to ITV about her motivation to go on Love Island, she said: “ I’ve never been in love. What better place to have a tunnel vision and really finding your one?

“It’s the perfect atmosphere, you don’t have the outside world distractions. It looks like time moves fast in there in a good way – it’s like, do you actually like me or not? In the real world it’s so wishy-washy. With this, it’s just, you need to know.”

Naran said that she will bring “vibrant energy” to the ITV series.

“‘Confident’ would be the top thing that everyone says about me,” she revealed. “Chatty, I am chatty once I’m comfortable around you. I can be shy at times if I don’t like the energy. I do pick up on energies a lot. I don’t like confrontation.

“I am a very fiery person but I would never start something just because. If I’m confronted then I probably would get fiery. I don’t bother people if they don’t bother me.”

Love Island continues every night except Saturday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.