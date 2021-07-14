Brad made the decision to voluntarily leave the Love Island villa after the public voted him and Lucinda as the least compatible couple.

Brad and Lucinda were forced to choose which of them would stay at the villa after the other couples were saved.

While the 26-year-old labourer, who was initially one of the favourites to win, immediately volunteered to leave so Lucinda could stay, they debated the decision.

“This is completely mad,” Lucinda said, apparently torn over whether to stay or go with Brad.

However, they eventually agreed that since she had only been on the show for a week, she would stay and see where the show took her.

This means Lucinda is now single again.

