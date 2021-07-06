Love Island viewers are not happy with Brad after his head is turned by new arrivals

Love Island viewers have shared their disappointment with Brad on social media after his head was turned by the two latest arrivals on the show.

Tuesday night’s episode (6 July) saw Lucinda and Millie arrive in the villa, prompting delirious excitement from all the male contestants.

Brad, especially, could be seen flirting with the two women and in a preview for the next episode he was shown laying it on thick with Lucinda.

The preview also showed Rachel, who is coupled up with Brad, in tears in the beach hut.

“Brad is saying the same thing he said to Rachel,” tweeted one viewer. “Men will always shame you.”

Another posted: “Brad doesn’t know what he wants, Rachel you deserve better.”

Earlier in the episode, many fans tweeted praise for Hugo, who fell out with Faye and Sharon over comments he made about not liking women who are “fake”. After Hugo burst into tears and apologised, the trio made up.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.