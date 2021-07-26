Love Island has finally introduced the much-anticipated Casa Amor, with an abundance of gym-toned bombshells airlifted into the island’s second villa to stir up trouble.

Historically beginning mid-series, the Casa Amor episodes finds half the show’s contestants separated from their romantic partners and sent to a separate villa. Awaiting them are a collection of singletons, who they will then decide whether or not to couple up with. But who are these sun-kissed interlopers?

Joining newbies Amy, Clarisse, Jack, Dale, Sam, Salma, Mary, Kaila, Harry, Medhy and Matthew is 22-year-old Lillie Haynes. She’s a trainee accountant from South Shields, who describes herself as “loud” and who claims her workmates call her “a lovable headache”.

Of the current flock of islanders, Lillie says she has her eyes on both Jake and Liam. Liam is “100% the type of boy I would go for at home,” she told ITV, ahead of her appearance on the show. “It’s too good of a match not to just go for. Liam is definitely a dark horse for me, he’s like James Bond when you look at him, absolutely gorgeous. So he could be a very close second.”

“I’m a harsh person – I just say things how they are,” she said. “[I’m] very ‘get what I want’, I have no filter at all. If I want something I’ll be the first one out there, trying it, doing it and I’m not scared to take risks.”

In her ITV bio, she also promised to throw a cat among the pigeons upon her arrival in Casa Amor.

“I love a challenge,” she said. “I’m just going to be myself. I’m quite cheeky, naturally flirty, [and] make it clear what I want. If I get the signals of ‘back off, I’m sleeping outside by myself’ then I will... I’m going in there to date people I don’t usually date. I will explore other options. I’ll make it clear that I’m going in for that. I don’t mind stepping on toes. I’m there for the same reason they are.”

‘Love Island’ star Lillie Haynes (ITV)

Lillie made her arrival in Casa Amor on Monday 26 July.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays, and episodes are available to watch the following morning on ITV Hub and BritBox.