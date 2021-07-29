A dramatic recoupling took place on tonight’s (29 July) Love Island as 24 contestants began to be brought together.

The latest episode saw the Casa Amor residents reunited with the original villa, as host Laura Whitmore arrived to inform the contestants of the choice they faced.

The girls were told they could either stay with their current partners or recouple with one of the new boys. The villa boys were given the same choice between their partners and the new Casa Amor girls.

Here are the current couples after the recoupling so far:

Chloe and Dale

Chloe was previously coupled up with Hugo. She decided to recouple with Dale.

(ITV2)

Hugo and Amy

Hugo finally found a love interest in Casa Amor girl Amy and coupled up with her before returning to the villa. “We had that connection, that spark, everything I’ve been looking for,” he explained. Amy said: “It was very easy... pleasantly unexpected.”

Amy and Hugo on Love Island (ITV2)

Abbie

Abbie was left single after choosing to stay loyal to Toby (remember he’d previously dumped Chloe for Abbie, and Kaz for Chloe), only for him to return as a couple with Mary. She put a brave face on it though, saying “it is what it is”.

Toby and Mary

(ITV2)

Toby shocked the villa when he returned with new girl Mary. He claimed he expected Abbie to have recoupled with a new boy.

The rest of the couples will be revealed on tomorrow night’s episode, which airs at 9pm on ITV2.

Fans will get to see the decisions of contestants including Liam, Faye, Kaz and Teddy.