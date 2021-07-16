Love Island viewers are calling on new boy Danny to be removed over an old N-word post online.

The new addition was introduced in Thursday night’s episode (15 July) and was shown inviting Kaz Kamwi on a date.

Viewers, excited by his appearance, scoured the 25-year-old plumber and clothing brand owner’s social media accounts, with the offensive comment soon coming to light.

The comment, posted under a photo that was shared on his Instagram page in November 2019, has now been deleted.

Mail Online reports that his father, Richard, apologised on his behalf, writing: “Danny does not have a racist bone in his body and there were no racist intentions to this post.”

He added: “Although it was not done maliciously, it was a mistake. I absolutely apologise on his behalf for the offence this wording may have caused.”

Viewers were outraged by the discovery.

“New boy Danny says the N-word so now we have to get him out. I don’t make the rules,” one person wrote, with another adding: “He better be packing his bags.”

The Independent has contacted ITV2 for comment.

New boy Danny has only just entered the ‘Love Island’ villa (Instagram @dannybibby_)

Before entering the show, he said: “Lucinda is my type – nice eyes and tanned. Sharon is nice. I like Kaz’s vibe. Kaz is bubbly like me so I think we’d get on like a house on fire. I think me and Kaz will vibe.”

He also said he thinks he will be the “alpha male” of the group.

Love Island continues tonight (16 July) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.