Love Island star Brad McClelland has revealed that some of his best moments with Lucinda Strafford were edited out of the show.

The labourer appeared in the original line-up of this year’s series, but exited the show last week (14 July) after he and Strafford were voted the least compatible couple by the public.

Only one of the pair could stay unless they left together, with McClelland leaving in Strafford’s place.

Appearing on Lorraine on Tuesday (20 July), McClelland spoke with guest host Ranvir Singh about his time on the show.

Asked if there was more to his romance with Lucinda than appeared on TV, he said that there “definitely was”.

"We’re in there 24 hours a day, you only get to see like 40 minutes of it,” McClelland told Singh. “And even in that you might only get to see a few minutes of me and Cind together.

“We just got along so well, everything felt normal, easy-going. I kind of wish there was more time for people to see what we had. Everyone in the villa could see it, I could see it."

Brad and Lucinda go their separate ways (ITV)

Strafford has since moved on with Aaron Francis, but is officially partnered with Danny Bibby. However, Strafford and Bibby ended anything romantic between them earlier this week.

Asked if he felt “betrayed” by Lucinda and Francis getting together so soon after his exit, McClelland explained: “I’m not in that situation anymore.

“So Aaron’s got to go for what he feels right, and he wanted Cind while I was in there. So when I’m out the picture, he can crack on. And obviously Cind’s still in there, she can’t couple up with me while she’s in there.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2