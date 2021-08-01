The latest episode of Love Island will feature this series’ tensest showdown yet.

Fresh from the Casa Amor recouplings, which saw the boys return to the villa in Friday’s episode (30 July), viewers will catch up with the islanders as they deal with the fallout.

As teased at the end of the most recent instalment, Kaz and Tyler, both of whom recoupled with new arrivals, will have a war of words about Tyler’s behaviour in Casa Amor.

Elsewhere, Liam will attempt to win Millie back after his behaviour was made known to the girls by Lillie, with whom he had spent days kissing and heavily flirting with.

Millie, who believed Liam had remained loyal to her, was left in tears by the revelation – and producers have now set up a meet between the two girls.

Tonight’s episode (1 August) will see Millie and Lillie meet for a one-on-one to discuss exactly what Liam got up to in Casa Amor.

Millie learns the truth about Liam in ‘Love Island’ (ITV Hub)

“I just want to apologise if I came across as abrupt or anything like that last night,” Lillie tells Millie, adding: “I’ve been true to myself the whole time I’ve been here and I couldn’t stand there and be quiet.”

Millie replies: I want to get your point of view. What happened? Start to finish really, how he spoke to you, how you got on.”

Love Island airs tonight (1 August_ at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.