Love Island fans very much enjoyed narrator Iain Stirling’s Track and Trace joke at Hugo’s expense during Monday night’s show (26 July).

Hugo has not had much luck in love on the reality series, and Sunday night’s episode saw the woman he’s coupled up with, Chloe, gently shut him down.

He is therefore very excited to be in Casa Amor, where the male contestants have gone in the latest episode to meet a new group of “bombshells”.

Love Island narrator Stirling had no qualms about teasing Hugo for his singleness, nicknaming him Track and Trace “because as soon as you spend time in his company you have to go home alone”.

The joke went down very well with fans, with one person tweeting: “Iain’s track and trace joke abt hugo has me DEAD.”

Another added: “Iain calling Hugo track and trace is already the highlight from this episode.”

Love Island continues every night except Saturday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.