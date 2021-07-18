Love Island contestant sent home from villa in most dramatic moment yet

Love Island viewers are preparing for the most dramatic episode of the series so far.

The ITV2 reality show continues on Sunday (18 July) with a dramatic re-coupling that will send shockwaves through the villa.

In the most recent outing, which aired on Friday (16 July), it was revealed that newcomers AJ and Danny will pick first followed by the rest of the boys.

This means that the girl who isn’t picked will be dumped from the villa.

Fans have been trying to work out the identity of the next dumped islander, with Sharon and Kaz being the most likely contenders.

Speaking ahead of her decision in tonight’s episode, AJ says: “I would like to couple up with this boy because first of all he is gorgeous. Since coming into the Villa, he has made me feel so comfortable. He has all the right morals I’m looking for in someone long term.”

AJ Bunker will make her choice in tonight’s ‘Love Island’ (ITV)

Is Hugo finally about to find romance in the Spanish villa?

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.