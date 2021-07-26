The time has come. The contestants of Love Island have been split, with the boys arriving in Casa Amor.

They have left the original women they were coupled up with and a whole new group of “bombshells” have entered the second villa to meet them.

Within a matter of seconds, Jake described Casa Amor as “a test”, and a preview of the rest of the episode teased him saying: “There’s been some girls thrown in here that are my type, let’s be honest.”

The previous episode on Sunday night (25 July) had seen Jake and Liberty – the woman he is coupled up with – become official boyfriend and girlfriend.

Jake you have a girlfriend this isn’t a ‘test’, tweeted one person.

“Ultimate test”??? Jake just stay loyal its not difficult you don’t need to be tested,” added another.

Love Island continues every night except Saturday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.