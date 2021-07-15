Love Island fans have expressed bemusement over the lack of screen-time given to the series’ host, Laura Whitmore.

The hit ITV2 reality series returned to screens last month, having missed out last summer due to the Covid pandemic.

Whitmore is hosting Love Island for the second series running, having taken over from the late Caroline Flack.

However, her appearances have been limited so far this year, with some of the duties often delegated to the host – such as handling contestants’ exits from the show – going unfilled.

Viewers questioned Whitmore’s absences on social media.

“Is Laura Whitmore actually the host of @LoveIsland? I’m so confused as she’s not on the show,” wrote one viewer.

“Anyone else forget Laura Whitmore hosts this,” wrote another.

Someone else asked: “Is Laura Whitmore actually getting a salary for this year???!!!! Where is she..... she is sorely missed.”

“Why doesn’t Laura Whitmore come and announce who’s leaving… would make more sense,” wrote a fourth person.

An ITV spokesman told The Sun: “It is very standard of Love Island to see the host appear sporadically.

“As with recent series, the host doesn’t appear in every episode.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.