The Love Island villa has been shaken after a postcard from Casa Amor showed the girls exactly what their partners are up to without them.

Yesterday’s episode of Love Island (27 July) concluded with a preview for tonight’s instalment (28 July).

In the brief clip shown, contestant Chloe Burrows was seen receiving a postcard from Casa Amor and looking shocked at its contents, which were not revealed to audiences at the time.

Fans of the ITV reality series will recall the “postcard” from previous seasons.

The postcard – delivered to the main house by the show’s producers – typically contains details of what the boys have been up to during their time away with the new girls in Casa Amor.

Tonight (28 July), viewers found out exactly what had Chloe looking so surprised.

In the short time that the boys have been in Casa Amor so far, a number of the islanders have already kissed the new girls and expressed romantic interest in them.

The postcard, titled “Wish You Were Here”, featured a collage of six photographs, including Liam in bed with Lillie, Hugo kissing Amy, Tyler kissing Clarisse, Teddy kissing Clarisse, and Jake sitting next to Kayla.

Love Island continues at 9.00pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.