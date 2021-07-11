Love Island has finally returned to our screens, having been on hiatus throughout 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic.

With a brand new line-up of oversexed contestants, Love Island promises more of the romance, lust, heartbreak and drama that has characterised previous series.

The show’s sixth season began on ITV2 on 28 June, with new episodes airing daily. However, the series will not air seven days a week, instead taking a night’s sabbatical every Saturday.

Love Island is expected to run for eight weeks, airing on ITV2 throughout July and August.

Among the contestants to feature on this year’s instalment are a semi-professional footballer, a civil servant and a lettings manager.

What time is Love Island on tonight?

While Love Island usually airs at 9pm every night, Sunday (11 July) night’s show is a little different.

The episode will begin an hour later at 10pm, in hope of avoiding a clash with the Euro 2020 final. The episode lasts one hour and will end at 11pm.

Wednesday’s (7 July) semi-final was similarly delayed, but still ended up overlapping after the match went to extra time.

Sunday’s Love Island will be followed by live talk show Aftersun, which runs from 11pm to 12:05am.

The Independent recently spoke to past Love Island winner Jack Fincham about his experiences on the show, with the reality star answering a series of questions submitted by readers. You can read the Q&A here.

Love Island is available to watch on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.