Love Island is about to welcome three more singletons to the villa, just as the drama is kicking off among those already there.

On 21 July, a trio of newcomers – dubbed “the bombshells” – will arrive to spark even more tension: tattoo artist Abigail, marketing executive Georgia and estate agent Tyler.

Here’s everything you need to know about one of them…

Tyler Cruickshank is 26 and from Croydon, and says he’s been single for three years. As a result, he explains: “I kind of miss having somewhere there. [Love Island] is a good opportunity to find someone. I’m really competitive so the challenge aspect I do like. I want to get out there in my shorts and show my abs.”

As for his stance on the flock of gym-toned islanders currently sunning themselves on the show, Tyler said that he has his eye on Kaz (“She has so much energy about her!”) and Faye (“She’s a fiery-ish sort of character”).

Describing himself, Tyler says he’s “very well-mannered and polite”, as well as “down-to-earth” but “up for a laugh”.

He also promises to bring “more energy” to the villa, adding: “I like messing about. I like jokes. I’m not just going to be there just lazing around. I’ll be up doing this, doing that, playing games. I’m really good at sports.”

‘Love Island’ newbie Tyler Cruickshank (ITV)

Tyler’s personal Instagram can be found here.

Love Island continues every night, apart from Saturdays, at 9pm on ITV2.