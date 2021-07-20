Love Island 2021 is well underway, with plenty of twists and turns to keep the islanders on their toes.

Lucinda Strafford is 21 and comes from Brighton. Another fashion girl, Lucinda owns an online fashion boutique and also says she fancies Brad and Liam.

Her efforts to woo Brad worked quickly, with a dramatic re-coupling on 12 July finding them pairing off together.

Ahead of joining the villa, Lucinda addressed the other girls on the show: “Liberty’s a similar age to me, so I think I’ll probably get along with her, she seems funny. I like Kaz, she seems really bubbly. I can tell Faye can stand up for herself, but I also quite like that about her. So I don’t feel like we’ll rub against each other.

“There’s none that I think that I won’t get along with just yet. But I’ll need to be with them 24/7 to know if I will get along with them or not.”

However, Lucinda now faces getting dumped from the villa after she and Brad were voted the least compatible couple by the public.

They now have to decide which of them is going home, and who gets to stay.

