Fans will be happy to hear that Love Island is available to watch live on ITV Hub.

The hit reality series returned to screens last month and the drama is well underway with three contestants – Shannon Singh, Chuggs Wallis and Rachel Finni– having already been dumped off the island in dramatic re-couplings.

Love Island airs every day of the week on ITV2 at 9.00pm for one hour, except for Saturdays. Viewers can also tune in to the live broadcast via the channel’s streaming service ITV Hub by clicking on the ITV2 tab.

Full episodes become available to stream on ITV Hub and BritBox the morning after they air.

Paying subscribers to ITV Hub+ will be able to watch the episodes without any ads.

This year’s series will run for eight weeks meaning that the show is expected to end on Monday (23 August).

While this is currently unconfirmed by ITV2, that date is eight weeks on from the launch episode (28 June). Previous finales have also taken place on a Monday evening.

Tonight’s episode (12 July) will see newcomer Teddy Soares choose who he wants to couple up with, leaving one girl without a partner and dumped from the villa.