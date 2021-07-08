Love Island has finally returned to our screens, having been on hiatus throughout 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic.

With a brand new line-up of oversexed contestants, Love Island promises more of the romance, lust, heartbreak and drama that has characterised previous series.

The show’s sixth season began on ITV2 on 28 June, with new episodes airing daily. However, the series will not air seven days a week, instead taking a night’s sabbatical every Saturday.

Love Island is expected to run for eight weeks, airing on ITV2 throughout July and August.

Among the contestants to feature on this year’s instalment are a semi-professional footballer, a civil servant and a lettings manager.

What time is Love Island on tonight?

Love Island is usually on at 9pm every night.

The Independent recently spoke to past Love Island winner Jack Fincham about his experiences on the show, with the reality star answering a series of questions submitted by readers. You can read the Q&A here.

Love Island is available to watch on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.