A dramatic recoupling took place on last night’s (29 July) Love Island, as 24 contestants began to be brought together.

The latest episode saw the Casa Amor residents reunited with the original villa, as host Laura Whitmore arrived to inform the contestants of the choice they faced.

The girls were told they could either stay with their current partners or recouple with one of the new boys. The villa boys were given the same choice between their partners and the new Casa Amor girls.

While the fate of seven contestants was revealed during Thursday’s episode, the rest were revealed to viewers tonight (30 July).

Fans were able to learn the decisions of contestants including Liam, Faye, Kaz and Teddy.

Here is a list of all the current couples after the recoupling:

Chloe and Dale

Chloe was previously coupled up with Hugo. She decided to recouple with Dale.

(ITV2)

Hugo and Amy

Hugo finally found a love interest in Casa Amor girl Amy and coupled up with her before returning to the villa. “We had that connection, that spark, everything I’ve been looking for,” he explained. Amy said: “It was very easy... pleasantly unexpected.”

Amy and Hugo on Love Island (ITV2)

Abbie

Abbie was left single after choosing to stay loyal to Toby (remember he’d previously dumped Chloe for Abbie, and Kaz for Chloe), only for him to return as a couple with Mary. She put a brave face on it though, saying “it is what it is”.

Toby and Mary

(ITV2)

Toby shocked the villa when he returned with new girl Mary. He claimed he expected Abbie to have recoupled with a new boy.

Liberty and Jake

‘Love Island’ contestants Liberty and Jake (ITV)

Liberty and Jake were not just coupled up but boyfriend and girlfriend before Casa Amor threatened to come between them. Liberty decided to have faith that Jake would return by himself at the very start of Friday’s episode – and her faith was rewarded.

Kaz and Matthew

Kaz and Matthew on ‘Love Island' (ITV)

After seeing a picture of previous beau Tyler kissing another girl, Kaz wanted to “start her journey with someone else”, and revealed she would be recoupling with Matthew.

Tyler and Clarisse

Tyler and Clarisse on ‘Love Island' (ITV)

Tyler returned to the Villa, however, with Casa Amor bombshell Clarisse by his side. “I found a spark with Clarisse,” he said, “and I wanted the opportunity to explore that.”

Faye and Sam

Faye and Sam on ‘Love Island' (ITV)

Faye’s and Teddy’s coupling was jeopardised by a misleading postcard during the time of Casa Amor, prompting her to recouple with Sam.

Teddy

Teddy on ‘Love Island' (ITV)

Teddy arrived back in the Villa alone, only to find his partner Faye coupled up with Sam. “I’m disappointed,” he said, adding: “It is what it is.”

Millie and Liam

Millie and Liam on ‘Love Island' (ITV)

Millie revealed that she would be staying loyal to Liam, despite her pre-existing trust issues. Liamthen returned to the Villa alone, describing the feeling of seeing Millie there waiting for him as being “on top of the world”.