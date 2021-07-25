Who left Love Island tonight?

Sooner or later, every Love Island contestant learns the same home truth: all holidays must come to an end.

During Friday night’s (25 July) episode of the hit ITV2 reality series, it was teased that another couple would be placed at risk of being evicted from the villa in the next episode.

A public vote was held to determine which contestants are the most and least popular, with Sunday night’s (25 July) instalment revealing who would be dumped next.

Near the episode’s end, Liberty received a text summoning the islanders to the ominous fire pit.

Another message was then sent to Faye, informing the contestants that viewers have been voting for their favourite couple.

Tyler was then told that he is safe, along with his partner Kaz, as well as fellow couple Abigail and Toby.

The couple who received the fewest public votes was then announced: Lucinda and Aaron.

Lucinda and Aaron bid tearful goodbyes to their fellow contestants, and vowed to remain a couple despite their time on the series ending.

Love Island continues every night except Saturday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.