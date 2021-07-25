Who’s leaving Love Island tonight?

Sooner or later, every Love Island contestant learns the same home truth: all holidays must come to an end.

During Friday night’s (25 July) episode of the hit ITV2 reality series, it was teased that another couple would be placed at risk of being evicted from the villa in the next episode.

A public vote was held to determine which contestants are the most and least popular, with Sunday night’s (25 July) instalment revealing who would be dumped next.

At the episode’s end, Liberty receives a text summoning the islanders to the ominous fire pit.

Another message is then sent to Faye, informing the contestants that viewers have been voting for their favourite couple.

Tyler is then told that he is safe, along with his partner Kaz, as well as fellow couple Abigail and Toby.

The couple who received the fewest public votes is then announced.

Love Island fans will be able to learn the identity of the couple by watching tonight’s episode live on ITV2. This piece will be updated once the pair has been announced.

You can find a full list of all the contestants to have been dumped from the villa here.

Love Island continues every night except Saturday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.