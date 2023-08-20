Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Abbi Jacobson has shared her frustration after <em>A League of Their Own</em> was cancelled by Amazon, despite previous announcements that the show had been renewed.

Debuting on Prime Video miniseries last August, the show functioned as a progressive take on the original 1992 film about a women’s professional baseball team.

Earlier this year, the programme was renewed for a shortened second and final season, consisting of four episodes, to wrap up the characters’ story arcs.

However, it was announced on Friday (18 August) that the streaming service had changed their minds and would not renew the show as planned.

Jacobson, known to many for starring alongside Ilana Glazer in the comedy series Broad City, was a co-creator of the programme, as well as a lead actor.

She shared her thoughts on the disappointing news with a post on Instagram late on Friday (18 August).

“What luck I have had to get to tell these stories and play this character I love so much,” her post began. “What a rare thing in life. And so I am sad today.”

Jacobson claimed that any reports linking the cancellation of A League of Their Own to the ongoing Hollywood strikes, in which writers and performers are withholding labour for fairer pay and other demands, are inaccurate.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, scripts for all four planned episodes were completed before the Writers Guild of America went on strike in May.

“To blame this cancellation on the strike is bulls*** and cowardly,” Jacobson continued. “But this post isn’t about all that. About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer. Not today.

“This post here is about the special show I was lucky to make with so many incredibly talented artists and actors and writers and crew. A show I’m so proud of. Filled to the brim with stories worth telling. Full of so much heart and soul and value.”

Jacobson finished her message: “Thank you for watching.”

The Independent has reached out to Amazon Prime Video for comment.

Earlier this week, Amazon also cancelled its original series The Peripheral, going back on a renewal of the show for a second season in February.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, representatives for Amazon note that the strikes would have delayed the arrival of both series to 2025, when the subscription platform already has a heavy roster of originals.