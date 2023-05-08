Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amanda Holden was so keen make a swift exit from the coronation concert that she apparently attempted to jump the queue to leave, made up of stars including Naomi Campbell and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

A witness to the incident told The Independent that a woman who appeared to be a member of the Britain’s Got Talent judge’s team was trying to move others aside to get Holden out of the show in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The insider told The Independent: “There was someone pushing through near the VIP exit who said, ‘It’s for Amanda.’ As if that was a reason for the sea to part!

“The king and queen of fashion, Edward Enninful and Naomi Campbell, were patiently waiting while Amanda’s aide seemed to think priority must be given to her.”

The insider said that the aide seemed to relax after it “was clear that no one was going to allow her out early”.

“A guard said, ‘We have to let the royal family leave first,’ and that silenced everyone who was thinking of protesting at any delay,” they added.

The Independent has contacted Holden’s representatives for comment.

Amanda Holden at the coronation concert (Getty Images)

Sunday’s performers, including Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, played in front of a crowd of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests.

King Charles and Queen Camilla watched from the royal box, joined by Prince William, the Princess of Wales and their eldest two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

During the concert, William delivered an emotional tribute to his father that recognised the King’s environmentalism and his charity work with the Prince’s Trust, in a speech that also touched on his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

A lineup of theatre, ballet, theatre and arts performances also took place, featuring new Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa in an interpretation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

Festivities began at 8pm and lasted until just after 10pm, and were staged the East Lawn of the castle’s grounds, marking the first time an event like this has taken place on the property. Those not at Windsor Castle were able to watch the concert live on BBC One.

In a four-star review of the evening, The Independent’s music editor Roisin O’Connor wrote: “Never one for subtlety, headliner Katy Perry turns up in a Quality Street wrapper and belts out “Roar” beneath a CGI tiger’s head. Her fellow headliners, Richie and Take That, simply can’t compete, but they do their best.”