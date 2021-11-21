Liveupdated1637538631

AMAs 2021 - live: Time, red carpet and latest updates as Olivia Rodrigo leads nominations

Olivia Rodrigo is in the lead with seven nominations

Roisin O'Connor
Sunday 21 November 2021 23:50
2021 American Music Awards Nominations Are Here | Billboard News

The American Music Awards take place tonight (Sunday 21 November) at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Nominations for the awards ceremony, which is being hosted by Cardi B were announced last month. Olivia Rodrigo leads the charge with seven nods, while pop superstars The Weeknd, Taylor Swift and Drake are also among the nominees.

Cardi is nominated for several awards herself, including for the Favourite Music Video, Favourite Female Artist – Hip-Hop, and Favourite Song – Hip-Hop categories.

Contrary to other awards shows – in which a jury of industry figures decides winners – honourees at the American Music Awards are chosen entirely based on votes by fans.

In the US, the American Music Awards will air on ABC at 8pm est / 7pm central time.

It will also be available to stream the next day on ABC’s website and on Hulu.

1637537758

Stars turn up to the AMAs red carpet

J Lo is here! And a whole heap of other stars

Roisin O'Connor21 November 2021 23:35

