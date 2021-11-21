The American Music Awards will soon take place in Los Angeles.

Nominations for the awards ceremony were announced last month, placing Olivia Rodrigo in the lead with a total of seven nominations.

Contrary to other awards shows in which a jury of industry figures decides winners, honorees at the American Music Awards are picked entirely based on votes by fans.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2021 American Music Awards:

When and where is the ceremony?

The 2021 American Music Awards will take place on 21 November at the the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

If the name sounds familiar, it’s probably because the Microsoft Theater has also served as the home of the Emmys, the Grammys, the MTV Video Music Awards, and more over the years.

How can I watch?

In the US, the American Music Awards will air on ABC at 8pm est / 7pm central time.

It will also be available to stream the next day on ABC’s website and on Hulu.

Broadcast information for the UK has yet to be announced.

Who’s hosting?

Cardi B will host this year’s ceremony.

She’s also nominated in the Favorite Music Video, Favorite Female Artist – Hip-Hop, and Favorite Song – Hip-Hop categories.

Who are the nominees?

The Weeknd, who has won five American Music Awards in the past, has scored six nominations this year.

This includes the Artist of the Year category, in which he is facing off against Rodrigo, BTS, Ariana Grande, Drake, and Taylor Swift.

Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, and Giveon are each up for five awards.

For more information about this year’s nominees, click here.