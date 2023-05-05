Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

I’m a Celebrity... South Africa is here.

Featuring an all-star roster of “the most memorable” former campmates, the new series sees celebrities such as Phil Tufnell, Carol Vorderman and Shaun Ryder test their mettle in a new South African setting.

Shifting away from the franchise’s usual Australian locale – as well as the Welsh castle that hosted the series during the pandemic – the new series promises “bigger” and “tougher” challenges in a “harsher and more unforgiving” environment.

Also among the contestants this year is former boxer Amir Khan.

Here’s a quick breakdown of Khan’s life and career, as well as what he’s said about returning to I’m a Celebrity...

Khan, now 36, first rose to prominence as an amateur boxer, winning silver at the 2004 Olympics in the lightweight division at the age of 17 – making him the youngest British boxing medallist.

After going professional the year after, Khan embarked on a long and successful career in the sport, at one point holding the unified belts in the light-welterweight category.

He has featured on a number of reality series, and first appeared on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! back in 2017, ultimately finishing in fifth place.

Amir Khan, one of the contestants on this year’s ‘I’m a Celebrity' (ITV)

In 2022, Khan retired from professional boxing. The following year, he was issued a two-year ban for doping, with the tribunal agreeing that it had been unintentional.

In 2013, he married Faryal Makhdoom. The couple share two children together.

Speaking ahead of the new I’m a Celebrity series, Khan said: “I let myself down by saying ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’ in one of the Trials in Australia.

“I got scared last time and I want to go in again and come out as the main man – the champion. I am in this to win it.”

On 2 May, Khan became the third celebrity to be voted off the series – and, in a surprise twist, the first to ever be eliminated by his own campmates.

I’m a Celebrity... South Africa airs weeknights 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.