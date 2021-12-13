Kim Cattrall has been quietly sharing her appreciation for fan support over her decision to ditch the Sex and the City reboot.

The actor is the only one of the HBO show’s original four leading stars that didn’t return for the new series, which is titled And Just Like That.

Beginning last Thursday (9 December), the series immediately addressed the absence of Cattrall’s character, Samantha Jones, by hinting at Cattrall’s off-screen feud with Sarah Jessica Parker.

This came days after Chris Noth (Mr Big) said of Cattrall: “I have absolutely no idea what her thinking is, or her emotions. I do know that I’m very close with SJ and [Cattrall’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close.”

Since the episode debuted, Cattrall has been liking a series of social media posts praising her for decision to turn down an offer to appear in the show – as well as another saying that “sometimes eras ending [is a] good thing”.

The actor also liked a post reading: “With the #SATC reboot happening, they keep bringing you up. I applaud you for making choices that are right for you. You are not required to do anything you don’t want to do or that won’t make you happy.”

Cattrall has long distanced herself from the role of Samantha in the franchise, declaring in 2017 that she had moved on from the character.

Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall in the fourth season of ‘Sex and the City’ (HBO)

She also said that Parker “could have been nicer” about her refusal to take part in a third Sex and the City movie.

Parker has always denied falling out with Cattrall and has insisted she doesn’t dislike her co-star.

And Just Like That is available to watch in the UK on Sky Comedy and Now. Here’s everything you need to remember about Sex and the City before watching it – and find our verdict on the first episode here.