Andrew Marr viewers react as presenter signs off final BBC show with Anchorman quote

‘I have been wondering how to close this final show,’ broadcaster said

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 20 December 2021 09:10
Comments
‘You stay classy San Diego’: Andrew Marr signs off final show with BBC

BBC viewers have reacted after Andrew Marr signed off from his politics show with an Anchorman quote.

The broadcaster has left the channel after more than two decades of presenting.

At the end of his final appearance on Sunday (19 December), Marr said: “That it is, all over, I have been so lucky and so privileged to share so many Sunday mornings with you.”

He then added: “I have been wondering how to close this final show, but I can’t do better than quoting my great mentor: “You stay classy, San Diego.”

Marr’s words were a reference to a quote from Will Ferrell’s 2004 comedy Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, which is directed by Adam McKay. In the film, Burgundy is a hapless news reporter.

Recommended

Viewers couldn’t believe their ears, and reacted with elation on social media.

“Andrew Marr closes his final episode with “You stay classy, San Diego.” Which I’m not going to pretend I didn’t love,” one viewer wrote.

Andrew Marr brought his two-decade BBC career to an end with an ‘Anchorman’ quote

(BBC)

“What a sign off by Andrew Marr,” another added, with one viewer stating: “Love Andrew Marr‘s sign-off from his very last BBC show.”

Many questioned if they had heard right and Marr had indeed signed off with an Anchorman quote.

Marr has hosted his own show on the BBC for 16 years.

Speaking about his decision to leave the channel, Marr, who announced the news in November 2021, said: ”I think British politics and public life are going to go through an even more turbulent decade, and as I’ve said, I am keen to get my own voice back.”

Recommended

He continued: “I have been doing the Andrew Marr show every Sunday morning for 16 years now and that is probably more than enough time for anybody!”

Marr is joining the Global news network where he will “write and present political and cultural shows”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in