Andy Whyment: Everything you need to know about the I’m a Celebrity campmate and Coronation Street star
Whyment came second in the 2019 season of ‘I’m a Celeb’ – will he finally be crowned King of the Jungle this time round?
I’m a Celebrity… South Africa is underway, with a cast of former campmates returning to the ITV show.
The all-star series, which features former I’m a Celebrity favourites such as Janice Dickinson, Paul Burrell and Carol Vorderman, returned on Monday (24 April). You can find all the cast here.
The episode saw the contestants arrive in camp and ended with the arrival of Gillian McKeith, which made waves with her former jungle foe Shaun Ryder.
On Tuesday (25 April), three more former stars became surprise new additions to the camp: Andy Whyment, Georgia Toffolo and Myleene Klass.
Coronation Street star Whyment appeared on the show in 2019, where he just lost out on the King of the Jungle title to Jacqueline Jossa.
While on the show, the Salford-born actor took part in eight Bushtucker Trials.
Whyment first appeared on TV in Cracker in 1993 and went on to have minor roles in shows such as The Cops and Heartbeat.
He played the role of Darren on The Royle Family and in 2000, started playing Kirk Sutherland in Coronation Street.
Asked if I’m a Celebrity changed him, Whyment said: “No because four days later, I was back working on Coronation Street. Doing the show is a bit like going on holiday and then returning to normal life mode.”
On returning to the show so soon after he last appeared in the jungle, he said: “I don’t think it is going to be too different. I was in it three years ago and so it is still quite a fresh memory for me. If someone did it 15 years ago, then that will feel alien to them!”
You can read more about the campmates’ last times in the jungle here.
I’m a Celebrity... South Africa airs weeknights at 9pm on ITV.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies