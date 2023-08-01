Angus Cloud death – latest: Euphoria cast lead tributes to 25-year-old actor
Tributes are pouring in for the actor, who received critical praise and a devoted fanbase for his performance as Fezco O’Neill on ‘Euphoria’
The entertainment world has been stunned by the sudden death ofEuphoria star Angus Cloud. He was 25 years old.
The family of the actor, who played fan favourite Fezco O’Neill on HBO’s hit series, confirmed the news in a statement shared Monday (31 July).
“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.
“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.
“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”
A cause of death has yet to be disclosed.
Denzel Curry pays tribute to Cloud
“Not the news I wanted to hear this morning,” wrote Denzel Curry. “Rest in Power Angus Cloud.”
The 28-year-old rapper shared that he met Cloud “on my flight to Dublin last year and turns out we were fans of each other’s work.
“Angus was just a regular dude from Oakland he really didn’t give a f*** about being famous at all he just wanted to do him and do the things he liked man was chill,” Curry added.
Actor who played Cloud’s grandmother pays tribute
Kathrine Narducci, who portrayed Fezco’s grandmother Marie O'Neill in Euphoria tweeted: “#anguscloud @anguscloud you were a gentle beautiful soul. You exited to soon. (((((; @euphoriaHBO.”
Actor Mousa Hussein Kraish pays tribute to Angus Cloud
“I just found out one of the sweetest & kindest souls has left us,” wrote actor Mousa Hussein Kraish on Twitter.
“Angus Cloud was a force of good,” he added. “This young man was the realness. Rest in power young king. Humbled that I got to know this kind soul. I took this pic of Angus after we spoke about his love of Polo.”
Storm Reid pays tribute
Reid, who plays Rue’s (Zendaya) younger sister Gia on Euphoria, shared a clip of Fez laughing in the show on her Instagram Story, captioning it: “The tears just won’t stop.”
Cloud’s family’s statement in full
News of Cloud’s death was shared by his family in a statement on Monday.
It read: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss.
“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.
“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”
Kerry Washington pays tribute
Actor Kerry Washington has shared her condolences in light of Cloud’s death.
“You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power @anguscloud,” the star wrote.
Kid Cudi calls actor ‘one of the realest dudes in this business’
Musician Kid Cudi is among those remembering Angus Cloud.
“This hurts man,” the “Day N’ Nite” singer wrote on X. “One of the realest dudes in this business. F***.”
Rachel Zegler tells followers to ‘remember how loved you are'
West Side Story (2021) star Rachel Zegler urged followers to “remember how loved you are” in a tribute to Cloud on X.
“Please remember how loved you are. This world is so quick to make you feel otherwise. There are reasons to stick around. And this world needs you. Oh, Angus. we celebrate you,” she wrote.
If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.
If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.
Questlove calls Cloud ‘the spiritual centre of Euphoria'
In a tribute to the actor on Instagram, six-time Grammy winner Questlove called Cloud “the spiritual centre of Euphoria”.
“Fez was the spiritual centre of Euphoria and definitely my fav character on the show. Love to his entire family and to those who knew him,” the musician wrote.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies