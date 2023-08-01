Angus Cloud death - latest: Sam Levinson leads Euphoria tributes to 25-year-old actor
Cause of death has not been revealed for the actor who played Fezco O’Neill on Euphoria
The entertainment world has been stunned by the untimely death of Euphoria star Angus Cloud. He was just 25 years old.
The family of the actor, who played fan favourite Fezco O’Neill on HBO’s hit series, confirmed the news in a statement shared Monday (31 July).
“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.
“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.
“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”
A cause of death was not revealed.
Lukas Gage, 28, was the first Euphoria cast member to pay tribute to his costar, sharing a group photo on his Instagram Story alongside the caption: “Rip @anguscloud.”
‘Euphoria’ executive producer Drake pays tribute
Rapper Drake, who also serves as an executive producer on Euphoria, shared a photo of Cloud on his Instagram Story on Monday. Alongside the photo he wrote simply: “Good soul.”
Sam Levinson pays tribute
Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has shared a statement following the death of his actor, Angus Cloud.
“There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon,” Levinson wrote.
“He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”
Javon Walton mourns the passing of Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud
In a new Instagram post, Javon Walton who plays Cloud’s unofficially adopted “little brother” and drug dealer on Euphoria, paid tribute to his costar.
“Rest easy brother,” the 17-year-old actor and boxer wrote alongside a photo of him and Cloud embracing.
Actor was street cast for ‘Euphoria’ role
The Oakland-raised actor was famously street scouted by Euphoria casting director Jennifer Venditti when he was walking through Manhattan, New York, one day.
“I thought it was a scam,” Cloud told GQ of his casting in 2019. Cloud was, at the time, working in a “chicken and waffle joint” and had no acting training.
The actor moved to Los Angeles after filming the show’s first season.
Who was Angus Cloud in ‘Euphoria’?
Cloud played kind-hearted drug dealer Fezco O’Neill in Sam Levinson’s HBO drama.
He shared the majority of his scenes with Zendaya, with whom he attended the School of Production Design at Oakland School for the Arts.
He showed his concern for Zendaya’s lead character, Rue, by refusing to sell her drugs for her own good.
Cloud lost his father weeks before his own death
Cloud’s death comes a week after his father’s funeral.
"Last week [Cloud] buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” his family said in their statement.
Two weeks ago, Cloud had shared a photo of his father alongside the caption: “Miss u breh.”
HBO shares statement
The official Euphoria X account has shared a statement on Cloud’s death.
It reads: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”
Angus Cloud pronounced dead aged 25
The family of Angus Cloud have confirmed the actor’s death at the age of 25 in a statement.
“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” they said.
“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.
“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”
