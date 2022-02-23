Tributes were paid on Wednesday have been paid to actor Anna Karen, star of On The Buses and later Eastenders, who died in a house fire at the age of 85.

She was the last surviving cast member from the 1970s sitcom, in which she played Olive Rudge, the downtrodden sister of Reg Varney’s bus driver Stan.

She also appeared in some of Carry On films, becoming a close friend of the late Barbara Windsor, and then in EastEnders until 2017 as Aunt Sal.

The Metropolitan Police said the circumstances of the fire, in Ilford, east London, do not appear to be suspicious.

Karen’s agent Shane Collins said: “It is a terrible tragedy. I loved Anna. I’ve known her since I was a kid and she’s been the most wonderful lady.

“I’ve been privileged to look after her as her agent for the last few years.”

Anna Karen in ‘On the Buses’ (ITV/Shutterstock)

Mr Collins said Karen “wasn’t able to move terribly well”, and lived alone in the house that she has shared with comic actor Terry Duggan who died in 2008.

“She was very happy there by herself. She didn’t want to be in a home. We tried to talk her into going into various places and getting secure housing and all that,” he said.

“But she felt she wanted to be where Terry lived, where her husband lived.”

Windsor’s widow, Scott, told Mail Online he was “desperately sad and shocked.”

He added: “Anna had seen Barbara go through every stage of her life and their late night phone calls together before Barbara’s illness will always be a fond memory for me of hearing them put the world to rights.

“Anna and I had kept in regular contact since Barbara’s passing and she was a good friend and support to me when things were tough and we spoke a couple of weeks ago. It was a fun chat and I thought how upbeat she sounded.”

He said Karen was one of three people he asked to speak at his late wife’s funeral. “I will remember her straight talking, great humour and intelligence,” he said.

Anna Karen and Barbara Windsor at the British Soap Awards in 2009 (Shutterstock)

Karen was born in Durban, South Africa. She moved to London aged 17 and trained at The London School of Dramatic Art, before making her screen debut in the 1961 naturist film Nudist Memories.

She had a small part in Ken Loach’s 1967 classic Poor Cow and featured alongside Windsor in 1969 in the comedy film Carry on Camping.

As well as On the Buses and EastEnders, her other screen credits include The Bill, Troubles and Strife and The Rag Trade.

She married Duggan in 1967 and helped bring up his daughter, Gloria, from a previous relationship.

An EastEnders spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Anna Karen has passed away.

“Anna created a sharp, quick-witted and extremely popular character in Aunt Sal that the audience will never forget, just as those who worked with her at EastEnders will never forget her warmth, kindness fun and good humour.

“Our love and thoughts are with Anna’s family and friends.”