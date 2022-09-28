Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Anthony Bourdain’s final correspondences are set to be revealed in an upcoming, unauthorised biography entitled Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain.

The book is written by journalist Charles Leerhsen who draws on interviews, files, texts and emails from Bourdain’s phone and laptop.

In excerpts published by The New York Times on Tuesday (27 September), Bourdain’s last texts to his ex-wife Ottavia Busia-Bourdain show a man conflicted with the duality of fame.

“I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job,” the travel documentarian wrote to Busia-Bourdain, who remained his confidente after their separation in 2016. “I am lonely and living in constant uncertainty.”

The pair had not officially divorced by the time of his death, and though the article does not specifically state how Leerhsen came by Bourdain’s phone and laptop, his widow controls his estate, including his personal effects.

In the days leading up to his suicide in June 2018, Bourdain and his girlfriend, actor Asia Argento fought over text message.

Asia Argento and Anthony Bourdain (Getty Images)

Argento had been photographed dancing with French reporter Hugo Clément in the lobby of the Hotel de Russie in Rome, where she and Bourdain had stayed together.

According to the book, Bourdain was furious, searching her name online hundreds of times in the following days.

“I am okay,” he texted her. “I am not spiteful. I am not jealous that you have been with another man. I do not own you. You are free. As I said. As I promised. As I truly meant. But you were careless. You were reckless with my heart. My life.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The star said that the only thing that hurt was that the alleged tryst took place in a hotel that they loved. She wrote, “I can’t take this,” reportedly adding that she could no longer stay in the relationship.

In his final exchange with Argento, Bourdain wrote, “Is there anything I can do?,” to which the actor replied, “Stop busting my balls.” Bourdain replied, “OK.” He took his own life later that day.

Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain will be published by Simon & Schuster on 11 October.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.