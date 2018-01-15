Aziz Ansari responds to allegation of sexual misconduct

US comedian and actor Aziz Ansari has responded to an accusation of sexual misconduct, saying he believed the encounter was "completely consensual".

A detailed account was published on the website babe from a 23-year-old photographer who said she felt "victimised" after a date with Ansari last year.

Under the pseudonym Grace, she alleged that when they returned from dinner to Ansari's apartment, he repeatedly tried to initiate sexual activity, despite her signals that she was uncomfortable. She alleges that the night ended with her going home in a taxi "in tears".

In a statement released via a representative, Ansari acknowledged they went on a date and "ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual".

"In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers," the statement read. "We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual.

"The next day, I got a text from her saying that although “it may have seemed okay,” upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.

"I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue."