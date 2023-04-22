Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tributes have poured in following the news of Barry Humphries’ death.

The Australian comedy legend died aged 89 on Saturday (22 April) in hospital in Sydney surrounded by his loved ones.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that the Melbourne-born entertainer had been admitted to a Sydney hospital with “serious health problems” following complications with a recent hip replacement surgery.

In a statement announcing his death, his family said that “he was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit”.

Following the news, tributes from public figures and fellow comedians have flooded in on social media remembering Humphries and his iconic characters, including Dame Edna Everage.

Ricky Gervais applauded the “comedy genius” on Twitter, bidding “farewell” to Humphries.

Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon shared a photograph of himself and Humphries, writing alongside the picture: “RIP Barry Humphries. A true great who inspired me immeasurably. It was a delight to call him my friend.”

Brydon told fans that he had been in Australia with Humphries “only three days ago”.

“He was, as ever, making me laugh. His talent shone until the very end,” wrote the actor. “My love goes out to Lizzie and all the family.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese remembered Humphries as “a great wit, satirist, writer, and an absolute one-of-a-kind.

Albanese wrote: “He was both gifted and a gift”.

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan similarly paid tribute to “one of the funniest people I’ve ever met”.

“As hilarious in private as he was as the iconic Dame Edna,” wrote Morgan on Twitter. “What a life, what a character.”

“You will be mourned, Barry Humphries,” wrote Carol Vorderman, who said that in the few times she met Humphries, she saw his eyes were “full of bright intelligence and mischief”.

Matt Lucas added: “I wonder if all geniuses are as lovely as Barry Humphries. Thank you for delighting and inspiring us. Quite simply, you were the greatest.”

The former Great British Bake Off host accompanied his words with a photograph of himself and Humphries together smiling.

Comedian Jimmy Carr – who is currently in Australia – wrote: “A bit bittersweet doing gigs in Australia this evening, Barry Humphries has past and no one will ever be as good at crowd work again.”