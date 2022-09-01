Bill Turnbull death – latest news: Alan Sugar and Dan Walker pay tribute after BBC Breakfast host’s death from cancer
Presenter was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017
Former BBC Breakfast host Bill Turnbull has died at the age of 66.
The news was announced by his family on Thursday morning (1 September).
Fellow TV personalities including Dan Walker, Susanna Reid and The Apprentice’s Alan Sugar have paid tribute to Turnbull in wake of the news.
The presenter was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017 and took a leave of absence from his radio show at Classic FM to focus on his health in October 2021.
He returned to his radio show in August, but died at home on Wednesday (31 August).
A spokesperson on behalf of the family said: “Following a challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Suffolk surrounded by his family on Wednesday, 31 August.
“Bill was diagnosed in 2017 and has had outstanding medical care from the Royal Marsden and Ipswich Hospitals, St Elizabeth Hospice and his GP.”
Fans have been sharing their favourite memories of Turnbull on social media.
One amusing quirk that keeps coming up: the presenter’s well-known love of beekeeping.
He even wrote books on the subject, one of which is called Confessions of a Bad Beekeeper...
Here’s a delightful little compilation of some of Turnbull’s best moments.
BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull’s best moments after host dies aged 66
BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull's best moments after host dies aged 66
Another moving tribute, this one from ex-BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin.
“Sending my love and thoughts to the family of my wonderful friend Bill Turnbull.
“He was a brilliant journalist, a stickler for accuracy, passionate about @BBCBreakfast and a fabulously supportive and kind team-player. Most of all he was great fun, I love how he made me laugh.”
A touching tribute from Dan Walker here.
“Bill Turnbull was so kind and generous when I took over from him on BBC Breakfast. He was full of brilliant advice and it was clear just how loved he was by his colleagues and the audience.
“It was an honour to sit on his sofa.”
Among the many voices to pay tribute to the presenter was Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid.
Leading the tributes to Turnbull, Reid wrote on Twitter: “Bill was the kindest, funniest, most generous man in the business. I feel lucky to have worked with him and he taught me everything.
“But above all,” she continued, “He was devoted to his family and I am heartbroken for them.”
GMB host Susanna Reid remembers Bill Turnbull as ‘most generous man in the business’
Turbull died on Wednesday (31 August) after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017
Good morning. Today has seen the sad news that former BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull has passed away.
BBC Breakfast host Bill Turnbull dies aged 66
Turnbull hosted on BBC Breakfast as well as Classic FM
