Former BBC Breakfast host Bill Turnbull has died at the age of 66.

The news was announced by his family on Thursday morning (1 September).

Fellow TV personalities including Dan Walker, Susanna Reid and The Apprentice’s Alan Sugar have paid tribute to Turnbull in wake of the news.

The presenter was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017 and took a leave of absence from his radio show at Classic FM to focus on his health in October 2021.

He returned to his radio show in August, but died at home on Wednesday (31 August).

A spokesperson on behalf of the family said: “Following a challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Suffolk surrounded by his family on Wednesday, 31 August.

“Bill was diagnosed in 2017 and has had outstanding medical care from the Royal Marsden and Ipswich Hospitals, St Elizabeth Hospice and his GP.”

