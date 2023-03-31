Jump to content

Bella Ramsey wishes her childhood self a happy Trans Day of Visibility after coming out as non-binary

‘I didn’t know the word non-binary in this picture. But I knew what it meant. Inherently,’ actor shared

Tom Murray
Friday 31 March 2023 23:26
Comments
Bella Ramsey was 'encouraged' not to play the The Last of Us games before joining the show

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey wished her childhood self a happy Trans Day of Visibility in a poignant tweet shared Friday (31 March).

Ramsey – also known for starring in Game of Thrones – came out as non-binary in January this year. In a later interview, she elected to use she/her pronouns, telling the publication that she doesn’t mind what pronouns are used for her.

“Happy TDOV to this little dude!” Ramsey tweeted alongside a photo of her younger self.

“I didn’t know the word non-binary in this picture. But I knew what it meant. Inherently. Because I always was, and always will be. Lotsa love to all of my trans, enby and gender funky friends. #TransDayOfVisibility.”

The 19-year-old English actor told The New York Times in January that her “gender has always been very fluid”.

“I’m very much just a person,” she said. “Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like, but in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.”

Ramsey revealed that for “90 per cent” of the filming process, she wore a chest binder, which she said helped her focus better on set.

“Which probably isn’t healthy,” she admitted. “Like, please bind safely.”

She said she shared many conversations with her “super supportive” co-star Pascal regarding sexuality and gender.

“They weren’t always deep: they could be funny and humorous, the whole spectrum. We were just very honest and open with each other,” Ramsey said.

Pascal has been an outspoken LGBT+ ally since his younger sister came out as trans in 2021.

The Mandalorian star recently shut down a paparazzo who repeatedly asked him about The Last of Us’ LGBT+ themes.

