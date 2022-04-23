Ben Affleck has denied being on the celebrity dating app Raya after Selling Sunset star Emma Herman claimed that she matched with the actor.

On the new season of Netflix’s real estate reality show, which dropped on the platform on Friday (22 April), property broker Herman alleged that she and Affleck had matched just before he rekindled his relationship with fiancé Jennifer Lopez.

“Remember when Ben Affleck went viral because he sent some girl,” Chrishell Stause said, with Herman replying: “He may or may not have been texting me.”

She said that Affleck had asked her out for coffee a few times, but she never went, with Stause joking: “You could have foiled Bennifer.”

“It was right before that,” Herman said. “So, maybe that wouldn’t have happened. We have the Boston connection. So that was his opening pick-up line.”

Stause read through the pair’s messages, saying: “So he asked you out, you were very sweet and cute but you said, ‘No’.”

However, Affleck’s representatives denied the claims, telling People that the actor hasn’t been on Raya for years.

Affleck rekindled his relationship with Lopez last year (Getty Images)

“Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years,” they said.

Affleck began dating Lopez in spring 2021, having originally been in a relationship with the singer and actor from 2002 to 2004.

Earlier this month, Lopez announced that the pair were engaged for the second time.