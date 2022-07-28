Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes are pouring in for TV and film star Bernard Cribbins, after his death at the age of 93.

The veteran British actor appeared in projects such as Doctor Who, The Wombles, The Railway Children and Fawlty Towers over the course of his seven-decade career.

In a statement announcing the news, Cribbins’s agents at at Gavin Barker Associates wrote: “Bernard’s contribution to British entertainment is without question.

“He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him.”

Doctor Who writer and producer Russell T Davies posted an extended tribute to Cribbins on Instagram. “I love this man. I love him,” he wrote. “He loved being in Doctor Who. He said, ‘Children are calling me grandad in the street!’

“And what an actor. Oh, really though, what a wonderful actor. We once took him to the TV Choice Awards and sent him up on his own to collect the award, and the entire room stood up and cheered him.

“That’s a lovely memory. He’d phone up and say, ‘I’ve got an idea! What if I attack a Dalek with a paintball gun?!’ Okay, Bernard, in it went!

“He loved [his late wife] Gill with all his heart; he mentioned her in every conversation we ever had. A love story for the ages. I’m so lucky to have known him. Thanks for everything, my old soldier. A legend has left the world.”

Kathy Burke wrote on Twitter: “Simply wonderful Bernard Cribbins RIP.”

Phillip Schofield shared a photograph of himself with Cribbins on his Instagram story, writing: “I’m so sad that my wonderful and achingly funny friend Bernard Cribbins has died.

“The only person my dad was impressed that I knew. RIP Cribbins.”

Little Britain’s Matt Lucas also shared a picture of him and Cribbins, writing: “Thank you Bernard Cribbins for delighting us all. A lovely, funny, brilliantly talented man.”

“ RIP Bernard Cribbins,” wrote journalist and radio host Lorraine King. “A proper national treasure who will be missed.”

Actor Stuart Antony wrote: “We’ve lost a legend - RIP Bernard Cribbins x”

Charlatans musician Tim Burgess commented: “Farewell Bernard Cribbins. Safe travels.”