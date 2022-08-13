The Big Breakfast: When pre-fame Tom Hardy appeared as a model on the Channel 4 morning show
‘Venom’ star was just a 20-year-old drama student at the time
The Big Breakfast is returning to screens after being revived by Channel 4.
The popular morning show originally aired on the channel from 1992 to 2002 before it was cancelled. On Saturday (13 August), it is returning to screens after 20 years.
Ahead of the debut of the new revival, fans of the series have reminisced about some of the show’s most iconic moments from its original run.
One clip that subsequently went viral actually failed to make a splash when it first aired – because it featured a pre-fame Tom Hardy.
The Venom star appeared on the series as a model, years before making his film debut. At the time, he was a drama student in London.
Hardy is introduced as “a 20-year-old virgo”, who “loves Eddie Izzard and hates football”, and whose acting heroes are Gary Oldman and Steven Berkoff.
He eventually beats out the other contestants to be named the winner of the Big Breakfast’s Find Me a Supermodel section, earning a cheque and, bizarrely, a toolbox for his efforts.
The amusing clip can be watched here.
The Big Breakfast returns to Channel 4 at 10am on Saturday 13 August.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies