Bob Odenkirk has shared a brief update on his health after suffering a heart attack last month while filming the final season of Better Call Saul.

Odenkirk, 58, had collapsed on the AMC show set on 27 July and was taken to hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The next day, AMC confirmed the actor was in a stable condition after experiencing “a heart related incident”.

In a Twitter post on Friday (6 August), Odenkirk wrote: “I am doing great. I’ve had my very own It’s a Wonderful Life week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!”

The classic 1946 film follows George Bailey, a man who has spent his entire life giving of himself to the people of his local community. An angel is sent from heaven when he considers killing himself to show him what life would have been like if he had never existed.

Odenkirk received a huge amount of support on social media from fans and actors alike. Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston sent well wishes to their former Breaking Bad co-star, and David Cross, Odenkirk’s regular comedy partner, tweeted: “I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this.”

Odenkirk will return to filming Better Call Saul after he has fully recovered.