Love Island is back on our screens for a brand new series.

The ITV2 show has welcomed a load of new contestants to the Spanish villa in Mallorca.

One such singleton is Brad McClelland, a 26-year-old labourer from Northumberland.

Speaking about is decision to join the show, Brad said: “I want to date face-to-face, I like meeting people. Who wouldn’t want to be in a nice villa in a hot country for a while?”

Brad described himself as “easygoing” and “laidback”, and said that his colleagues would say he “[tries to] make as much money as I can by doing as little as possible”.

It seems like he’s in the right place, then.

Brad, who lives with his nan and claims to have never been on a date, enjoys going to the gym and is a coffee drinker. He is currently one of the favourites to win.

Brad McClelland is an early ‘Love Island’ favourite (Instagram @brad_mcclell)

His Instagram account can be found here, and you can find a rundown of the other new contestants here.

Love Island airs on ITV 2 at 9.00pm every day except Saturdays.