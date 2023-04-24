Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Succession star Brian Cox has joined the cast of Amazon’s 007’s Road to a Million, following his critically acclaimed performance on HBO’s Succession.

The 76-year-old actor is set to appear as “The Controller” in the James Bond spin-off style show, which sees contestants competing to win up to £1m.

According to the character description, “The Controller” is villainous and cultured, and revels in the increasingly difficult journeys and questions the contestants must overcome.

“He has millions of pounds to give away, but he doesn’t make it easy. Whilst he lurks in the shadows, he is watching and controlling everything,” showrunners teased.

The show will be filmed in iconic Bond locations such as the Scottish Highlands, Venice, and Jamaica.

“I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure,” Cox said of his participation in the show. “As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting.

He added: “I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle.”

While there’s no release date as of yet, 007’s Road to a Million is expected to air on Prime Video in the second half of 2023.

Cox is famously known for his role as Logan Roy in Succession, which currently is airing its last season.

In her review of the latest episode, The Independent’s Philippa Snow gave the show five stars in her review.

“Perhaps the most definitive sign that the show is ready to move on is the reveal in this week’s opening scenes that Shiv (Sarah Snook) is pregnant, presumably with the offspring of Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen),” she wrote.

“One can only assume that the infant is already slimily conspiring in-utero, double-crossing an ovary or blowing obsequious smoke up a fallopian tube.”