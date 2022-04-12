Bridgerton newcomer Calam Lynch ‘so up for’ shirtless scenes

Calam Lynch was “so up for” going shirtless in Bridgerton.

The British actor – a newcomer in season two of the Netflix hit – kept his shirt on for the entire season, much to his dismay.

Lynch, who plays Theo Sharpe, told Page Six: “I was pestering [executive producers] Tom [Verica] and Chris [Van Dusen] and everyone on set being like, ‘What do you think? Maybe Theo’s topless in this scene? Maybe he’s doing the printing but he’s topless.’

“I work out anyway, so I was like, ‘Finally, there’s a reason. I can show the world!’” Lynch added.

Lynch first appears as Lady Whistledown’s printer’s assistant and Eloise Bridgerton’s love interest in the fifth episode of Bridgerton season two. Season one attracted attention for its frequency of nudity and sex scenes.

Previously starring in Dunkirk, Black Beauty and an episode of Derry Girls, Lynch hails from a star-studded family as grandson to Irish actor Cyril Cusack, nephew to Oscar winner Jeremy Irons and cousin to The Riot Club star Max Irons.

Theo is not a character in Julia Quinn’s original books, so it is unclear whether he will be returning for season three. In season two, Theo and Eloise nearly share a kiss, but their differing social classes hinder the relationship.

Lynch said: “I hope for Eloise’s sake they will [end up together] because I think Theo would be fine because he’s come from difficulty. While it would break his heart if they don’t end up together, I think he’d find a way to carry on.

“But I think Eloise needs to be challenged, especially in a romantic partner,” Lynch added.

The first two seasons of Bridgerton are available to stream on Netflix.