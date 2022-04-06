Bridgerton fans are noticing a tiny Easter egg nodding to the creator of its world

The second season, which launched on the platform on 25 March), focuses on the relationship between Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and heiress Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

While many fans feared that the departure of Regé-Jean Page would harm the show, the show’s popularity has actually increased with the new run, with many praising the chemistry between the two new leads.

The series is being devoured by viewers, and has become the most-watched English-language TV series in a new show’s first week of release.

Many of these fans have noticed a nice reference to Julia Quinn, the author of the source material.

In the first episode of the new season, around the 13.30 mark, there is a close-up of Anthony’s note running through a shortlist of his potential Viscountesses.

One entry reads: “Lady Julia – a romantic,” while another reads: “Miss Quinn – an exceptional writer.”

‘Bridgerton’ Easter egg spotted by viewers (Netflix)

“Love this Easter Egg on Anthony Bridgerton‘s shortlist of potential Viscountesses,” one viewer wrote, with another adding: “Love this Easter Egg from the first episode of the new @bridgerton.”

One viewer added: “Bridgerton s2 easter egg i guess: Lady Julia & Miss Quinn, a romantic and an exceptional (?) writer = Julia Quinn who wrote the books.”

The second season is based on Quinn’s historical romance novel The Viscount Who Loved Me. which was published in 2000.

Quinn’s novels have been translated into 41 languages, with the author appearing on the New York Times Bestseller List a total of 19 times.

Find our review of the season two here.