Netflix has dropped the trailer for Bridgerton season two and fans are all talking about one couple: Kate and Anthony.

“Dearest gentle reader, did you miss me?,” Lady Whistledown asks in the first teaser for return of the period drama, which was released on Valentine’s Day.

The trailer sees a new group of debutantes being introduced to the Queen (Golda Rosheuvel) as they enter the marriage market.

Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) is shown courting Edwina Sharma while exchanging intense, longing looks with her sister Kate (Simone Ashley).

Fans are very excited, to put it mildly.

“LADIES AND GENTS, WE’RE ENTERING THE KATHONY ERA,” tweeted one fan.

“Moment of silence for all the Bridgerton fans who legit died 10 minutes ago,” added another.

The first season of the show arrived on Netflix on Christmas Day 2020 and proved to be one of the streaming giant’s most popular original series.

It starred Regé-Jean Page as the Duke of Hastings, who will not be returning in the latest series, and Phoebe Dynevor as debutant Daphne Bridgerton.

Series three and four have already been commissioned by Netflix, as well as a prequel series telling the “origin story” of Queen Charlotte.

Netflix said the show had become its biggest original series after it was viewed by a record 82 million households in 28 days.

The second season lands on 25 March.