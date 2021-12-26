Bridgerton announces season two release date on Christmas day

Bridgerton has announced a release date for season two.

The Netflix period drama became a huge hit when its first season aired on Christmas Day last year.

Although fans were disappointed to see no new episodes released yesterday (25 December), the show, however, did finally announce that the second series will arrive on 25 March, 2022.

The show’s creator Shonda Rhimes (previously Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal) confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “Prepare the carriages, dear reader. #Bridgerton is back on March 25, 2022!”

The second series wrapped filming on 20 November, with showrunner Chris Van Dusen sharing an Instagram post to commemorate the milestone.

He wrote: “That’s a wrap on Season Two! So proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year.”

Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley – who play Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, respectively – will lead the cast of season two.