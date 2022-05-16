Bridgerton will break away from the order of Julia Quinn’s book series in its third season, Nicola Coughlan has announced.

The Netflix period drama is inspired by Julia Quinn’s series of romance novels, with each book based on a different member of the Bridgerton family.

Season one focused on Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), while season two was all about eldest brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). As a result, many fans had believed that series three would be about Benedict, who is played by Luke Thompson.

However, speaking at Netflix’s NYSEE panel on Sunday (15 May), Coughlan (who plays Penelope Featherington) said that the third season will instead focus on her character’s love story with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Sharing the news on Instagram, the Derry Girls star wrote: “Like Lady Whistledown I’ve been keeping quite a big secret for quite a long time… but I can finally tell you that @bridgertonnetflix Season Three is Colin and Penelope’s Story [heart emoji].”

Coughlan’s comments indicate the show is now breaking away from the order of Quinn’s bestselling romance novels, on which the show is based. On paper, Colin and Penelope’s story is told in Romancing Mr Bridgerton, which is the fourth book in the series.

In an interview with The Independent, Newton discussed his on-set relationship with Coughlan, whose character has harboured romantic feelings for Colin since season one.

Newton said the pair clicked “from day one” and would often meet up for “a little gossip” between scenes – which is pretty apt, with Penelope being revealed in the season one finale as the Ton’s undercover gossipmonger, Lady Whistledown herself.

Last week, it was reported that Anatomy of a Scandal cast member Hannah Dodd will join the Bridgerton cast as Francesca Bridgerton, after Ruby Stokes’ departure from the role.

Though a part of Bridgerton’s central family, Francesca had been absent from the screen for much of the show. After appearing twice in season one, she starred in the first three episodes of the second season, before disappearing completely.